* LLS sells $10.60 over WTI, off $1.10

* Mars bid-asks $6.50/$7, weaker than Wednesday levels

* December WTI expires Friday, January gains more on Brent

HOUSTON, Nov 17 U.S. cash crude premiums slid further on Thursday as December West Texas Intermediate neared expiry and kept gaining on Brent.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $10.60 a barrel over WTI CLc1, off $1.10 from the end of trading on Wednesday. Mars sour MRS- bid-asked $6.50 against $7. It bargained $7.25 bid against $7.75 offered late on Wednesday.

There were forward deals even weaker in the wake of news that a major pipeline from the Gulf Coast to Cushing, Oklahoma will be reversed to ease the Midcontinent glut of WTI.

First-quarter 2012 Mars sold for $6 over, down 10 cents. Second-quarter 2012 Mars dealt for a premium of $5.10.

The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R hovered around $8.80 in favor of Brent, about 50 cents narrower than at settlement on Wednesday.

The front-month WTI spread CL-1=R, on the eve of December WTI expiry on Friday, hovered around minus 5 cents after being positive in recent days.

Just after 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT), WTI CLZ1 was down a little over $2 at around $100.40 a barrel. January Brent LCOF2 stood at about $109.30, off about $2.50.

Futures analysts cited euro zone debt woes. [O/R]

WTI surged on Wednesday after Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO ) said it is buying ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) share of Seaway Pipeline and, with partner Enterprise Products ( EPD.N ), plans to reverse it. TransCanada ( TRP.TO ) said it could build a parallel Gulf Coast link despite delays in U.S. approval of its Keystone XL pipeline. [ID:nN1E7AF0BQ]

