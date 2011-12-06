UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
* LLS trades $10.50 over WTI, 25 cents weaker.
* Mars deals for premium of $6.30, off 45 cents.
* WTI-Brent spread widens more than 30 cents.
HOUSTON, Dec 6 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold unchanged but Mars sour MaRS- sold 40 cents stronger on Tuesday as the transatlantic spread widened in favor of Brent.
LLS dealt for $10.50 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, unchanged from the end of trading Monday. Mars sour sold for $6.70 over, up 40 cents.
Bonito sour BS- was done at a premium of $9.20, up 20 cents since Monday's session.
"We're not seeing a lot of action in the market, and we're just waiting for the next big news to hit," said Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks.
The next big news could be the inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday afternoon and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday morning.
"Historically, we have seen a large draw the first week of December as refiners come back from the holiday week," Larry said.
The WTI-Brent spread widened to more than $9.20 in favor of Brent from settlement Monday at $8.82. Grades usually strengthen when front-month WTI weakens.
On futures markets just after midday, prices were volatile but staying within a narrow range as January WTI CLF2 was up around 20 cents near $101.20.
January Brent LCOF2 hovered up more than 50 cents at around $110.30.
Futures analysts said markets were digesting Iran tensions, concern about the euro zone and increased German industrial orders. [O/R]
-------------------------------------------------------
See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)
See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins
See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials
See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices
See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages
See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts -----------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.