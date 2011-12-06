UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* LLS trades $10.90 over WTI, 40 cents stronger
* Mars deals for premium of $6.90, up 60 cents
* WTI-Brent 71 cents wider, WTI calendar 3 cents wider
* Refining margins described as "terrible"
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, Dec 6 U.S. cash crude differentials strengthened a tad on Tuesday amid tentative refiner buying that was slowed by weak refining margins.
LLS dealt for $10.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, up 40 cents from the end of trading Monday. Mars sour sold for a premium of $6.90, stronger by 60 cents.
Other grades also strengthened modestly as both the transatlantic WTI-Brent spread and the front-month WTI spread widened, though not hugely.
"We're not seeing a lot of action in the market, and we're just waiting for the next big news to hit," said Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks.
"Buying remains muted. Margins are terrible," a trader said, referring to refinery margins, which have shrunk recently as crude costs have outpaced product prices.
LLS-based 3-2-1 crack spreads on the Gulf Coast stood at $1.89 a barrel, according to Reuters data, up from minus 45 cents a week ago but down from $7 a month ago and $10 two months ago.
The American Petroleum Institute reported a big draw in crude oil inventory but big builds in petroleum products. [API/S] Traders awaited the government's inventory report Wednesday.
"Historically, we have seen a large draw the first week of December as refiners come back from the holiday week," Larry said.
The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R widened to $9.53 in favor of Brent from settlement Monday at $8.82. Grades usually strengthen when front-month WTI weakens.
The WTI front-month spread also widened to 17 cents in favor of the second-month contract, 3 cents wider than at settlement Monday.
On futures markets, January WTI CLF2 settled up 29 cents at $101.28 a barrel. January Brent LCOF2 rose $1 to $110.81.
Futures analysts said markets pondered European Union summit prospects for resolution of the region's debt crisis. Also an issue were threats of supply disruptions due to Iran tensions.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
