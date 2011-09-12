* LLS drops $1.10 to $27.75 over WTI

NEW YORK, Sept 12 Crude oil differentials slipped across the board as refinery profits are falling everywhere except in the Midwest where the weak West Texas Intermediate CLc1 prices are keeping margins better than expected.

"The diffs are weakening as the reduction in margins, coupled with fall seasonal maintenance, reduces the ranks of crude oil bidders -- and producers have to compete with outlets for Gulf Coast crudes, especially those with less desirable qualities," said Carl Holland of Energy Trading Solutions.

Refinery profit margins in the Midwest are averaging $34.70 a barrel, according to Credit Suisse, as landlocked WTI is held to a trickle to Gulf Coast and the nation's largest concentration of refinery capacity, giving Midcon refiners a price advantage.

Gulf Coast or Padd III margins based on Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- are averaging $11.90 a barrel, Credit Suisse says.

"Cracks under downward pressure at the wet barrel level, so refiners in the likes of PADD III are thinking about run cuts, but not yet firm no doubt," said Holland.

"This morning the traders are running from shadows and afraid to commit because of the many non-oil factors that can influence their books.... The volatility has many of the most experience pausing for a breath." he added.

U.S. physical crude Gulf Coast benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- fell $1.10 to $27.75 over WTI, while Mars Sour MRS- shed $1.55 to fall to $25.25 a barrel over WTI.

The transatlantic spread between Brent and WTI held in a 13 cent range between $24.40 and $24.53 a barrel in favor of Brent.

The risk to U.S. Gulf production from Tropical Storm Nate faded, as the National Hurricane Center predicted the storm would end up in Mexico.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management reported 6.2 percent of Gulf oil production still out on Friday due to effects from long-gone Tropical Storm Lee.

On futures markets, ICE October Brent crude LCOV1 traded down 8 10 cents at $112.67 at midday. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI traded up 73 cents at $87.57 a barrel.

Futures analysts said that deepening concerns over Europe's sovereign debt crisis and slowing global growth were weighing on Brent prices. [O/R[

