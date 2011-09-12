* LLS drops $1.10 to $27.75 over WTI
* Mars sheds $1.55 to trade at $25.25
* WTI-Brent bounce within narrow range
* Risk from Nate fades, Lee impact lingers
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Crude oil differentials
slipped across the board as refinery profits are falling
everywhere except in the Midwest where the weak West Texas
Intermediate CLc1 prices are keeping margins better than
expected.
"The diffs are weakening as the reduction in margins,
coupled with fall seasonal maintenance, reduces the ranks of
crude oil bidders -- and producers have to compete with outlets
for Gulf Coast crudes, especially those with less desirable
qualities," said Carl Holland of Energy Trading Solutions.
Refinery profit margins in the Midwest are averaging $34.70
a barrel, according to Credit Suisse, as landlocked WTI is held
to a trickle to Gulf Coast and the nation's largest
concentration of refinery capacity, giving Midcon refiners a
price advantage.
Gulf Coast or Padd III margins based on Light Louisiana
Sweet LLS- are averaging $11.90 a barrel, Credit Suisse
says.
"Cracks under downward pressure at the wet barrel level, so
refiners in the likes of PADD III are thinking about run cuts,
but not yet firm no doubt," said Holland.
"This morning the traders are running from shadows and
afraid to commit because of the many non-oil factors that can
influence their books.... The volatility has many of the most
experience pausing for a breath." he added.
U.S. physical crude Gulf Coast benchmark Light Louisiana
Sweet LLS- fell $1.10 to $27.75 over WTI, while Mars Sour
MRS- shed $1.55 to fall to $25.25 a barrel over WTI.
The transatlantic spread between Brent and WTI held in a 13
cent range between $24.40 and $24.53 a barrel in favor of
Brent.
The risk to U.S. Gulf production from Tropical Storm Nate
faded, as the National Hurricane Center predicted the storm
would end up in Mexico.
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management reported 6.2
percent of Gulf oil production still out on Friday due to
effects from long-gone Tropical Storm Lee.
On futures markets, ICE October Brent crude LCOV1 traded
down 8 10 cents at $112.67 at midday. On the New York
Mercantile Exchange, WTI traded up 73 cents at $87.57 a barrel.
Futures analysts said that deepening concerns over Europe's
sovereign debt crisis and slowing global growth were weighing
on Brent prices. [O/R[
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Andrea Evans)