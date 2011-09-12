* LLS drops $1.25 to $27.60 over WTI
* Mars sheds $1.80 to trade at $25.00
* WTI-Brent range widens: Brent falls, WTI gains
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Crude oil differentials
slipped across the board as refinery profits fell everywhere
except in the Midwest where the weak West Texas Intermediate
CLc1 prices kept margins better than expected.
"The diffs are weakening as the reduction in margins,
coupled with fall seasonal maintenance, reduces the ranks of
crude oil bidders -- and producers have to compete with outlets
for Gulf Coast crudes, especially those with less desirable
qualities," said Carl Holland of Energy Trading Solutions.
Refinery profit margins in the Midwest are averaging $34.70
a barrel, according to Credit Suisse, as landlocked WTI is held
to a trickle to Gulf Coast and the nation's largest
concentration of refinery capacity, giving Midcon refiners a
price advantage.
Gulf Coast or Padd III margins based on Light Louisiana
Sweet LLS- are averaging $11.90 a barrel, Credit Suisse
says.
"Cracks under downward pressure at the wet barrel level, so
refiners in the likes of PADD III are thinking about run cuts,
but not yet firm no doubt," said Holland.
"Traders are running from shadows and afraid to commit
because of the many non-oil factors that can influence their
books.... The volatility has many of the most experience
pausing for a breath." he added.
U.S. physical crude Gulf Coast benchmark Light Louisiana
Sweet LLS- fell $1.25 to $27.60 over WTI, while Mars Sour
MRS- shed $1.80 to fall to $25.00 a barrel over WTI.
Heavy Louisiana Sweet HLS- which has been leading the
pack higher, traded down $1.50 at $30.35 over WTI.
The transatlantic spread between Brent and WTI CL-LCO1=R
widened from the narrow 13-cent range seen in the morning,
ending the day at $24.56 in favor of Brent. The spread traded
between $23.87 and $24.56
On futures markets, ICE October Brent crude LCOV1
settled down 52 cents at $112.25. On the New York Mercantile
Exchange, WTI settled up 95 cents at $88.19 a barrel.
Futures analysts said that deepening concerns over
Europe's sovereign debt crisis and slowing global growth were
weighing on Brent prices. [O/R]
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Andrea Evans and Bob
Burgdorfer)