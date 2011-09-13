INSIGHT-Venezuela falls behind on oil-for-loan deals with China, Russia
* Oil-for-loan deals hamper ability to sell to other customers
* LLS drops $2.95 to $24.75 over WTI
* Mars sheds $3.00 to trade at $22.00
* WTI-Brent range narrows: Brent falls, WTI gains
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Crude oil differentials fell as the transatlantic arb narrowed sharply, pushing down grades across the board, as the two crude futures benchmarks move in opposite directions.
"The Brent/WTI players are exiting the Brent positions versus WTI." said John Troland, an independent consultant based in Houston.
U.S. crude grades are closely tied to the difference in price between the two benchmark crudes.
U.S. physical crude Gulf Coast benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- fell $2.95 to $24.75 over WTI, while Mars Sour MRS- shed $3.00 to fall to $22.00 a barrel over WTI.
The transatlantic spread between Brent and WTI CL-LCO1=R drew in over $2 barrel, standing at $22.18 a barrel in favor of Brent at midday, in from $24.27 earlier in the morning. The spread on Monday stood at $24.56.
On futures markets, ICE October Brent crude LCOV1 traded down 29 cents at $111.26. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI traded up $1.36 at $89.55 a barrel.
Futures analysts said that lower demand growth and raised supply forecast from the International Energy Agency pushed down Brent prices. ]O/R]
-----------------------------------------------------------
See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)
See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins
See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials
See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices
See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages
See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Andrea Evans, Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)
* Oil-for-loan deals hamper ability to sell to other customers
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. wheat supplies were seen shrinking below market estimates as the export outlook brightened despite ample global stocks and a firm dollar that had been seen as a brake on overseas demand, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 9 OPEC members have reportedly achieved a high level of compliance with the production cuts announced in November but their efforts to ramp up output ahead of the accord have left the market with a nasty hangover from 2016.