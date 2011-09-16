* LLS sells for $28.25 over WTI, up 50 cents

* Mars October barrels trade for $1.75 over Nov.

* WTS trades 10 cents higher at 55 cents under.

* Nov.WTI-Brent widens over $3 to $24.29

NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. cash crudes were thinly traded on Friday although prices were deemed slightly higher on the wider transatlantic arbitrage spread as the WTI benchmark fall was greater and faster than Brent.

U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $2 on Friday and Brent turned lower in volatile trading as the dollar strengthened and Wall Street equities fell back.

With the expiry of the October Brent contract on Thursday, the new transatlantic spread now moves to November.

The spread CL-LCO1=R stood at $24.29 at midday Friday after closing at $21.71 a barrel in favor of Brent Thursday.

"WTI is following the weakness in the economy. It makes sense considering we have that big Fed meeting next week and Obama's job plan is still up in the air, " said Carl Larry, director of energy derivatives and research at Blue Ocean Brokerage in New York.

"We'll still have to hear more positive news outside of the UM confidence number today to install faith in recovering demand for oil."

Mars Sour MRS- traded for November traded at $1.75 discount to October barrels.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded 50 cents higher at $28.25 a barrel.

West Texas Sour gained 10 cents to trade at 55 cents under WTI.

At midday Friday, ICE Brent November LCOX1 was trading down 6 cents at $112.24 a barrel. On Thursday, at ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 expired $2.94 a barrel higher at $115.34. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 traded down $1.44 to $87.96 a barrel. [O/R]

-----------------------------------------------------------

See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)

See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins

See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread

See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread

See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent

See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates

See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials

See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices

See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Janet McGurty in Moncton, New Brunswick; Editing by David Gregorio)