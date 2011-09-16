* HLS gains $1.35 a barrel to trade at $32.00

* LLS sells for $28.75 over WTI, up $1

* Mars October barrels trade up $1 at $26.00

* WTS trades 10 cents higher at 55 cents under.

* Nov.WTI-Brent widens over $2 to $24.04

NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. cash crudes gained ahead of the weekend, propelled by the stronger transatlantic arbitrage spread between as North Sea Brent ended Friday down less than U.S. WTI.

Brent crude fell on Friday, reversing earlier gains, as European debt woes weakened the euro and a gauge of U.S. consumer expectations fell to a 31-year low. The dollar firmed, making oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. [O/R]

With the expiry of the October Brent contract on Thursday, the new transatlantic spread now moves to November.

The spread CL-LCO1=R closed at $24.04 on Friday after closing at $21.71 a barrel in favor of Brent Thursday.

"WTI is following the weakness in the economy. It makes sense considering we have that big Fed meeting next week and Obama's job plan is still up in the air, " said Carl Larry, director of energy derivatives and research at Blue Ocean Brokerage in New York.

"We'll still have to hear more positive news outside of the UM (University of Michigan) confidence number today to install faith in recovering demand for oil."

Heavy Louisiana Sweet HLS- traded up $1.35 at $32.00 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1.

Mars Sour MRS- gained $1 to trade at $26.00 for October. One trade for boxed deals had November barrels priced at $24.00. A second boxed deal was priced at $25.75 for October and $24.00 for November.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- also traded $1.00 higher at $28.75 a barrel.

West Texas Sour gained 10 cents to trade at 55 cents under WTI.

ICE Brent November LCOX1 settled down 8 cents at $112.22 a barrel. On Thursday, at ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 expired $2.94 a barrel higher at $115.34. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 settled down $1.44 a barrel at $87.96 a barrel. [O/R]

(Reporting by Janet McGurty in Moncton, New Brunswick; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)