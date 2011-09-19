* LLS slips 75 cents to trade at $28.00 over WTI

* Mars trades at $24.50 over WTI, down 25 cents

* Poseidon trades at a 15 cent discount to Mars

* Mars trades at $24.50 over WTI

* Nov WTI-Brent arb narrows

NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. cash crudes slumped in thin trade on Monday afternoon as the transatlantic arb moved in with Brent losing more ground than West Texas Intermediate, narrowing the price difference between the two grades.

Light sweet U.S. crude grades followed Brent down, while sour grades held up better as refiners leave gasoline making and head into distillate-making season with less expensive grades.

"I worry that the differentials are in big trouble with the crash of refiner margins... Cracks are down, differentials are weaker as the refiners search for the most margin for the crude price dollar," said Carl Holland of Energy Solutions LLC.

"This means that sweets will suffer vs the more sours, Mars rules," he added.

According to Credit Suisse data, LLS-based Gulf Coast 3-2-1 cracks fell by 56 percent or $3.03 a barrel to $2.43 a barrel as gasoline cracks turned negative.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded 75 cents lower at $28.00 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1.

Mars MRS- traded down 25 cents at $24.50 a barrel while versus Poseidon PSD- it held a 15 cent premium.

Also weighing on differentials was narrowing spread between Brent and WTI which subdued trade.

The Brent/WTI spread CL-LCO1=R was 78 cents narrower at $23.26 in favor of Brent Monday after the market closed. On Friday, the spread closed at $24.04.

The prospects of Libyan loadings and the economic issues going on in the European arena are keeping the spread narrow. A stronger dollar is also damping down prices for oil as foreign buyers pay more for a barrel.

"The dollar is finding strength and is also looking toward Wednesday's Fed meeting announcement " said Carl Larry, director of energy derivatives and research at Blue Ocean Brokerage in New York.

The Federal Reserve holds a two-day meeting starting on Tuesday, with a policy announcement due at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT) on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to increase downward pressure on longer-term interest rates in a bid to accelerate a sputtering U.S. recovery. [ID:nL3E7KJ06Z]

ICE Brent November LCOX1 settled down $3.08 at $109.14 a barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 lost $2.26to trade at $86.70 a barrel. [O/R]

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Janet McGurty in Moncton, New Brunswick; Editing by Andrea Evans and David Gregorio)