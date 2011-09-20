* LLS sells for $28.25 over WTI, up 70 cents

* Mars deals for a premium of $25, stronger by 75 cents

* WTI-Brent widened past $24 from to $23.26 Monday

HOUSTON, Sept 20 U.S. cash crudes traded up Tuesday as the Transatlantic spread widened and traders awaited weekly inventory reports and a Federal Reserve meeting.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $28.25 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 Tuesday, up from $27.55 at the end of a declining day Monday.

Mars sour MRS- sold for a premium of $25, up from $24.25 over end-of-day deals the previous session.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R widened a bit but was narrower than recent record levels.

"I think the front-month WTI has been tightening (against Brent) because MidCon remains the only place anyone can make money on refining," said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage.

Refining margins generally have shrunk in recent weeks as product prices have fallen faster than crude prices.

(For Gulf Coast margins, see graphic of Reuters data here)

Refiners in the North Central United States have benefited from WTI's selling at a huge discount to Brent because WTI is landlocked at the Cushing, Oklahoma, NYMEX delivery point.

Meanwhile, products prices have been riding a level set by higher-priced Brent, which governs crude prices on the Gulf Coast, where refiners are relying on exports for profits.

"The export market for products remains strong and should keep refineries at high run rates until the last minute for turnarounds," Larry said.

On futures markets, October WTI CLV1 and November Brent LCOX1 were volatile but moving upward, with Brent gaining more than WTI, pushing the transatlantic spread past $24 in favor of Brent - from $23.26 at market close on Monday. The spread hit a record level above $27 two weeks ago.

On futures markets, Brent crude LCOc1 traded up $2.17 to $111.31 a barrel by 11:13 a.m. EDT (1513 GMT). On Monday, Brent dropped more than $3 and touched a one-month intraday low of $108.87 a barrel.

U.S. crude for October CLc1 rose $1.60 to trade at $87.30 a barrel. [O/R]

-----------------------------------------------------------

See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)

See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins

See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread

See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread

See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent

See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates

See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials

See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices

See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Marguerita Choy)