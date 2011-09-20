* LLS sells for $28.25 over WTI, up 70 cents
* Mars deals for a premium of $25, stronger by 75 cents
* WTI-Brent widened past $24 from to $23.26 Monday
HOUSTON, Sept 20 U.S. cash crudes traded up
Tuesday as the Transatlantic spread widened and traders awaited
weekly inventory reports and a Federal Reserve meeting.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $28.25 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate CLc1 Tuesday, up from $27.55 at the
end of a declining day Monday.
Mars sour MRS- sold for a premium of $25, up from $24.25
over end-of-day deals the previous session.
The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R widened a bit but was
narrower than recent record levels.
"I think the front-month WTI has been tightening (against
Brent) because MidCon remains the only place anyone can make
money on refining," said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage.
Refining margins generally have shrunk in recent weeks as
product prices have fallen faster than crude prices.
(For Gulf Coast margins, see graphic of Reuters data here)
Refiners in the North Central United States have benefited
from WTI's selling at a huge discount to Brent because WTI is
landlocked at the Cushing, Oklahoma, NYMEX delivery point.
Meanwhile, products prices have been riding a level set by
higher-priced Brent, which governs crude prices on the Gulf
Coast, where refiners are relying on exports for profits.
"The export market for products remains strong and should
keep refineries at high run rates until the last minute for
turnarounds," Larry said.
On futures markets, October WTI CLV1 and November Brent
LCOX1 were volatile but moving upward, with Brent gaining
more than WTI, pushing the transatlantic spread past $24 in
favor of Brent - from $23.26 at market close on Monday. The
spread hit a record level above $27 two weeks ago.
On futures markets, Brent crude LCOc1 traded up $2.17 to
$111.31 a barrel by 11:13 a.m. EDT (1513 GMT). On Monday, Brent
dropped more than $3 and touched a one-month intraday low of
$108.87 a barrel.
U.S. crude for October CLc1 rose $1.60 to trade at $87.30
a barrel. [O/R]
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Marguerita Choy)