* Roll bids minus 20 cents, offers minus 10 cents

* LLS bids $28.25, offers at $28.75, up 50 cents

* Mars sells for $23 over WTI, down $1.05 from late Tues

HOUSTON, Sept 21 U.S. cash crudes were mixed Wednesday in early October-November roll period trade the day after expiration of October West Texas Intermediate futures.

The roll, the cost of pushing a contract forward into the next month without delivering, bid minus 20 cents against offers at minus 10 cents.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- bid $28.25 against offers at $28.75 a barrel over WTI CLc1, up 50 cents from deals Tuesday.

Mars sour MRS- sold for a premium of $23 for November delivery, in range of late Tuesday deals.

Roll period, the three days between expiry of a futures contract and the unofficial pipeline-scheduling deadline, often sees volatility but most traders usually finish early.

"Most of the action I've heard is for November (next month)," said trading consultant John Troland.

On futures markets, Brent crude LCOc1 was up 2 cents to $110.56 a barrel at 1252 GMT, after slipping as low as $110.02 earlier in the session. U.S. crude CLc1 fell 81 cents to $86.11.

Futures market analysts cited uncertainty over the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting and concern about the European debt crisis. [O/R].

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)