* Roll sells for minus 20 cents, bid-asked minus 25/15

* LLS sells $28.50, up 25 cents from deal Tuesday

* Mars sells for $24.10 over WTI, down 90 cents

HOUSTON, Sept 21 U.S. cash crudes were mixed Wednesday on the first day of October-November roll period trade after expiration of October West Texas Intermediate futures.

The roll, the cost of pushing a contract forward into the next month without delivering, sold for minus 20 cents and ended the day bid-asked minus 25 cents at 15.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $28.50, up 25 cents from the strongest deal Tuesday. It was supported by an unusually big deal for roll period, which usually involves gap-filling.

Mars sour MRS- sold for a premium of $23 for November delivery, in range of late Tuesday deals. October was valued at $24.10 in a box deal.

(Graphic of LLS, Mars at link.reuters.com/paq83s)

Markets were disappointed in Federal Reserve actions announced Wednesday to boost the economy, analysts said.

"The big issue is continuing dissension at the Fed. It takes away hope for cooperation on recovery solutions," said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage.

"A lot of people are getting scared to put too much risk on," he added.

Roll period, the three days between expiry of a futures contract and the unofficial pipeline-scheduling deadline, often sees volatility but most traders usually finish early.

"Most of the action was for November," said trading consultant John Troland.

There was a price-boosting deal for 186,000 barrels of LLS for October that showed some were still filling supply gaps and balancing their pipeline slates.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $85.92 a barrel, falling $1, or 1.15 percent, after trading between $85.05 and $87.99.

ICE Brent for November delivery LCOX1 settled in London at $110.36 a barrel, dipping 18 cents or 0.16 percent, after trading between $109.61 and $112.44.

Futures market analysts cited disappointment in the Fed action and a sharp decline in equities markets. [O/R]

