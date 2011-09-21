* Roll sells for minus 20 cents, bid-asked minus 25/15
* LLS sells $28.50, up 25 cents from deal Tuesday
* Mars sells for $24.10 over WTI, down 90 cents
HOUSTON, Sept 21 U.S. cash crudes were mixed
Wednesday on the first day of October-November roll period
trade after expiration of October West Texas Intermediate
futures.
The roll, the cost of pushing a contract forward into the
next month without delivering, sold for minus 20 cents and
ended the day bid-asked minus 25 cents at 15.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $28.50, up 25 cents
from the strongest deal Tuesday. It was supported by an
unusually big deal for roll period, which usually involves
gap-filling.
Mars sour MRS- sold for a premium of $23 for November
delivery, in range of late Tuesday deals. October was valued at
$24.10 in a box deal.
(Graphic of LLS, Mars at link.reuters.com/paq83s)
Markets were disappointed in Federal Reserve actions
announced Wednesday to boost the economy, analysts said.
"The big issue is continuing dissension at the Fed. It
takes away hope for cooperation on recovery solutions," said
Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage.
"A lot of people are getting scared to put too much risk
on," he added.
Roll period, the three days between expiry of a futures
contract and the unofficial pipeline-scheduling deadline, often
sees volatility but most traders usually finish early.
"Most of the action was for November," said trading
consultant John Troland.
There was a price-boosting deal for 186,000 barrels of LLS
for October that showed some were still filling supply gaps and
balancing their pipeline slates.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November
delivery CLX1 settled at $85.92 a barrel, falling $1, or 1.15
percent, after trading between $85.05 and $87.99.
ICE Brent for November delivery LCOX1 settled in London
at $110.36 a barrel, dipping 18 cents or 0.16 percent, after
trading between $109.61 and $112.44.
Futures market analysts cited disappointment in the Fed
action and a sharp decline in equities markets. [O/R]
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Alden Bentley)