* Roll bids minus 25 cents against offers at minus 22
* LLS sells $29.75, up $1.25 cents from deal Wednesday
* Mars sells for $24.25 over WTI, up 15 cents
* Thunder Horse sells for plus $27.25, off 25 cents

HOUSTON, Sept 22 U.S. cash crudes were mixed in
thin trade on Thursday, the second day of October-November roll
period, as markets watched November futures plunge.
The roll, the cost of pushing a contract into the next
month without delivering, drew buyer bids at minus 25 cents
against seller offers at minus 22 cents asked.
During roll, trading often is volatile as dealers complete
slates for pipeline delivery, and Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-
sold up $1.25 at $29.75 while other grades were flat to
weaker.
Mars sour MRS- sold up 15 cents at $24.25 over, and
Thunder Horse THH- sold for $27.25, off 25 cents from deals
Wednesday.
"It's thin," a broker said, explaining the volatility.
On futures markets, U.S. November crude CLX1 ended
regular trading down $5.41 at $80.51 a barrel. November Brent
LCOX1 settled $4.87 lower at $105.49 a barrel.
Market analysts blamed the plunge on heightened unease
about the global economy and a strengthening dollar. [O/R]
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)