*

HOUSTON, Sept 22 U.S. cash crudes were mixed in thin trade on Thursday, the second day of October-November roll period, as markets watched November futures plunge.

The roll, the cost of pushing a contract into the next month without delivering, drew buyer bids at minus 25 cents against seller offers at minus 22 cents asked.

During roll, trading often is volatile as dealers complete slates for pipeline delivery, and Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold up $1.25 at $29.75 while other grades were flat to weaker.

Mars sour MRS- sold up 15 cents at $24.25 over, and Thunder Horse THH- sold for $27.25, off 25 cents from deals Wednesday.

"It's thin," a broker said, explaining the volatility.

On futures markets, U.S. November crude CLX1 ended regular trading down $5.41 at $80.51 a barrel. November Brent LCOX1 settled $4.87 lower at $105.49 a barrel.

Market analysts blamed the plunge on heightened unease about the global economy and a strengthening dollar. [O/R]

