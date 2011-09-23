* Roll sells for minus 27 cents, weaker than Thursday

* Traders finishing slates at pipeline deadline

* LLS sells for $29, down 75 cents from deals Thursday

* November Mars sells for $24 over WTI, up 50 cents

* Thunder Horse sells for plus $27.80, up 55 cents

*

HOUSTON, Sept 23 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- fell while Thunder Horse THH- rose in U.S. cash crude trade on Friday, as traders finished October pipeline delivery slates.

The roll, the cost of pushing a contract into the next month without delivering and a proxy for the expired October-November WTI spread, sold for minus 27 cents, weaker than Thursday.

The moves reflected weaker prompt demand, said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage.

"I am hearing a lot of talk about run cuts. That could be putting pressure on prompt roll. It makes sense considering the weakening margins and talk of more gasoline imports," Larry said.

LLS sold for $29 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, down 75 cents from late deals on Thursday. November Mars sold for $24 over WTI, up 50 cents.

Thunder Horse gained 55 cents to $27.80, having lost the edge over LLS that it has enjoyed in recent months.

(Graphic of LLS-THH at link.reuters.com/jez83s )

On futures markets, ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was down 31 cents at $105.18 a barrel at 11:08 a.m. EDT (1508 GMT), having traded from $103.43 to $107.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was down 33 cents at $80.18 a barrel, trading from $77.55 to $81.81.

Market analysts blamed ongoing efforts to deal with euro-zone debt woes and a relatively low oil price attracting buyers for the seesaw action in futures markets. [O/R]

-----------------------------------------------------------

See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)

See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins

See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread

See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread

See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent

See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates

See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials

See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices

See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Dale Hudson)