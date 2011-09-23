* Roll sells for minus 27 cents, weaker than Thursday
* Traders finishing slates at pipeline deadline
* LLS sells for $28, down $1.75 from deals Thursday
* November Mars sells for $23.90 over WTI, down 40 cents
* Thunder Horse sells for plus $27.80, up 55 cents
* WTS trades for 95 cents under WTI, down 15 cents
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-
fell while Thunder Horse THH- rose in U.S. cash crude deals
on Friday, as traders finished October pipeline delivery
slates.
The roll, the cost of pushing a contract into the next
month without delivering and a proxy for the expired
October-November WTI spread, sold for minus 27 cents, weaker
than Thursday.
The moves reflected weaker prompt demand, said Carl Larry
of Blue Ocean Brokerage.
"I am hearing a lot of talk about run cuts. That could be
putting pressure on prompt roll. It makes sense considering the
weakening margins and talk of more gasoline imports," Larry
said.
LLS sold for $28 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate
CLc1, down $1.75 from late deals on Thursday. November Mars
sold for $23.90 over WTI, down 40 cents.
Thunder Horse gained 55 cents to $27.80, having lost the
edge over LLS that it has enjoyed in recent months.
(Graphic of LLS-THH at link.reuters.com/jez83s )
Profits for Gulf Coast refineries have been slipping from
recent high levels, which has cut refinery runs.
"PADD III margins have declined very much from recent
highs, so the incentive to run incremental crudes is much
diminished," said Carl Holland of Energy Solutions LLC.
On futures markets, ICE Brent November crude LCOX1
settled down $1.52 at $103.97, having traded from $103.43 to
$107.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1
settled down 66 cents at $79.85 a barrel, trading from $77.55
to $81.81.
Market analysts blamed ongoing efforts to deal with
euro-zone debt woes and a relatively low oil price attracting
buyers for the seesaw action in futures markets. [O/R]
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols and Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale
Hudson)