* Thunder Horse sells for $27.00 over WTI, down from Oct

* EIC trades for $25.50 over

* Bonito trades at $26.00 over

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Trade was thin and lower on the first day of November delivery Monday as futures benchmark volatility made refiners selective about what crude grades to purchase.

"Refiner margins are quite low of late, so the refiner buyers will be very selective as to grade and price. This will lead to a strange collection of different reports all week, like LLS differentials down, Thunder Horse higher, Mars lower, etc," said Carl Holland of Energy Solutions LLC.

Credit Suisse data shows that 3-2-1 refining margins for Gulf Coast refiners running Light Louisiana Sweet have fallen 73 percent to 64 cents a barrel, down from the $2.42 last week due to normal seasonality of the shoulder season, high crude prices and a weak economy.

Thunder Horse THH- for November delivery sold for $27 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1. This was lower than the $27.80 traded over October last week.

Bonito Sour BNS- traded at $26.00 over WTI, down from last week's $26.70 over October. EIC EIC- traded at $25.50 versus last week's $26.75.

Profits for Gulf Coast refineries have been slipping from recent high levels, which has cut refinery runs.

On futures markets, ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 gained 44 cents to trade at $104.41, having traded from $101.66 to $105.35.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 gained 43 cents at $80.28 a barrel, trading from $77.11 to $80.85.

Market analysts said higher prices indicated hope that European governments and banks would be able to contain the euro zone crisis from spreading to other areas. [O/R]

-----------------------------------------------------------

See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)

See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins

See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread

See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread

See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent

See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates

See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials

See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices

See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts -----------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by Janet McGurty;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

(janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027)) ((For help: Click "Contact Us" in your desk top, click here [HELP] or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products; For client training: training.americas@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646-223-5546))