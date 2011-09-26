* Thunder Horse sells for $27.00 over WTI, down from Oct
* EIC trades for $25.50 over
* Bonito trades at $26.00 over
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Trade was thin and lower on
the first day of November delivery Monday as futures benchmark
volatility made refiners selective about what crude grades to
purchase.
"Refiner margins are quite low of late, so the refiner
buyers will be very selective as to grade and price. This will
lead to a strange collection of different reports all week,
like LLS differentials down, Thunder Horse higher, Mars lower,
etc," said Carl Holland of Energy Solutions LLC.
Credit Suisse data shows that 3-2-1 refining margins for
Gulf Coast refiners running Light Louisiana Sweet have fallen
73 percent to 64 cents a barrel, down from the $2.42 last week
due to normal seasonality of the shoulder season, high crude
prices and a weak economy.
Thunder Horse THH- for November delivery sold for $27 a
barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1. This was lower
than the $27.80 traded over October last week.
Bonito Sour BNS- traded at $26.00 over WTI, down from
last week's $26.70 over October. EIC EIC- traded at $25.50
versus last week's $26.75.
Profits for Gulf Coast refineries have been slipping from
recent high levels, which has cut refinery runs.
On futures markets, ICE Brent November crude LCOX1
gained 44 cents to trade at $104.41, having traded from $101.66
to $105.35.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1
gained 43 cents at $80.28 a barrel, trading from $77.11 to
$80.85.
Market analysts said higher prices indicated hope that
European governments and banks would be able to contain the
euro zone crisis from spreading to other areas. [O/R]
-----------------------------------------------------------
See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)
See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins
See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials
See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices
See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages
See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts
-----------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Janet McGurty;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
(janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:
janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027)) ((For
help: Click "Contact Us" in your desk top, click here [HELP]
or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383
for Thomson products; For client training:
training.americas@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646-223-5546))