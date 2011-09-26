* Thunder Horse sells for $27.00 over WTI, down from Oct
* EIC trades for $25.50 over
* Bonito trades at $26.00 over
* LLS falls 70 cents to trade at $27 over WTI
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Cash crude trade was thin and
prices were mostly lower on the first day of November delivery
Monday as futures benchmark volatility made refiners selective
about what grades to purchase.
"Refiner margins are quite low of late, so the refiner
buyers will be very selective as to grade and price. This will
lead to a strange collection of different reports all week,
like LLS differentials down, Thunder Horse higher, Mars lower,
etc," said Carl Holland of Energy Solutions LLC.
Credit Suisse data shows that 3-2-1 refining margins for
Gulf Coast refiners running Light Louisiana Sweet have fallen
73 percent to 64 cents a barrel, down from the $2.42 last week
due to normal seasonality of the shoulder season, high crude
prices and a weak economy.
Thunder Horse THH- for November delivery sold for $27 a
barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1. This was lower
than the $27.80 traded over October last week.
Bonito Sour BNS- traded at $26.00 over WTI, down from
last week's $26.70 over October. EIC EIC- traded at $25.50
versus last week's $26.75.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded down 70 cents from
Friday's November levels at $27.00 over WTI.
WTI at Midland WTM- traded at 60 cents under WTI while
West Texas Sour WTS- traded flat at 95 cents under.
Profits for Gulf Coast refineries have been slipping from
recent high levels, which has cut refinery runs.
On futures markets, ICE Brent November crude LCOX1
settled at $103.94 a barrel, down 3 cents, having traded from
$101.66 to $105.34.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1
gained 39 cents at $80.24 a barrel, trading from $77.11 to
$81.29.
Market analysts said higher prices indicated hope that
European governments and banks would be able to contain the
euro zone crisis from spreading to other areas. [O/R]
-----------------------------------------------------------
See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)
See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins
See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials
See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices
See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages
See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts
-----------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and
Jim Marshall)