NEW YORK, Sept 27 The U.S. cash crude trade weakened as the transatlantic arbitrage narrowed Tuesday, with WTI rising more quickly than Brent crude on technical buying and booksquaring and news that Europe is coming to terms with its debt crisis.

"Grades are under pressure due to the Brent arb" said John Troland, an independent oil analyst based in Houston.

Talk that European policymakers were putting together measures to help ease the region's ongoing debt crisis and working to leverage the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) helped ease global recession fears.

"Wall Streeters think the European debt crisis is in the past," Troland said.

The price difference between North Sea Benchmark Brent LCOc1 and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate CLc1 was at its narrowest in two weeks. The spread CL-LCO1=R stood at $22.65 in favor of Brent at midday, trading between $23.93 and $22.21 during the trading session.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded down $2.50 a barrel to $25.00 over WTI.

Bonito Sour BS- fell $2.35 to trade at $23.65 a barrel over WTI.

Thunder Horse THH- shed $1.50 to trade at $25.50 over WTI.

On futures markets, ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 traded at $106.18 a barrel, up $2.24 a barrel.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 gained $3.68 to $83.92 a barrel.

Market analysts said higher prices indicated hope that European governments and banks would be able to contain the euro zone crisis from spreading to other areas. [O/R]

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Janet McGurty; editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Jim Marshall)