LONDON Oct 2 The cost of insuring one-year U.S.
government bonds against default rose 5 basis points to 35 basis
point on Wednesday, above the rate of insuring five-year debt
for the first time since July 2011, according to data from
Markit.
One-year U.S. credit default swaps were at their highest
since August 2011. Five-year CDS fell 1 basis point to 31 basis
points. Both rates remain very low, however.
In normal circumstances, it is costlier to buy longer-term
credit protection and yields on longer-dated debt are usually
higher than on bonds maturing in the near future.
So the current curve inversion - considered a classic sign
of credit stress - reflects investor concern over whether the
United States would be able to raise the debt limit in coming
weeks or risk a U.S. default that could roil global markets.
"It's down to the whole debt ceiling debate as it raises the
possibility of the U.S. defaulting, missing a payment. It's
unlikely but there is still that near-term risk," said Gavan
Nolan, head of credit research at Markit.
President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans came no
closer to ending a standoff on Tuesday that has forced the first
government shutdown in 17 years and thrown hundreds of thousands
of federal employees out of work.
Just before the U.S. open, the benchmark 10-year Treasury
yield was slightly lower on the day at 2.6391 percent
.
The market impact from a stalemate over the federal budget
was mainly seen at the short-end of the maturity curve after
Tuesday's one-month bill sale got the highest rate since
November.
S&P futures were pointing to a lower open on Wall
Street, supporting Treasury prices.