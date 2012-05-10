(Adds details from latest data)
NEW YORK May 10 The size of the U.S. commercial
paper market grew for a second straight week, suggesting some
business appetite for short-term debt as the U.S. economy grows
at a modest pace, according to Federal Reserve data released on
Thursday.
In the week ended May 9, commercial paper outstanding jumped
$26.4 billion to $966.4 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis,
the U.S. central bank said.
In two weeks, the amount of commercial paper outstanding
rose $40.5 billion, but it is still running below the level at
the start of the year.
Much of the increase in the latest week stemmed from a surge
in issuance from foreign financial companies, even as investors
were flocking into longer-dated U.S. and German government bonds
in the wake of a disappointing April U.S. jobs report and on
concerns about the Europe's debt problem worsening.
Foreign financial companies' commercial paper outstanding
rose to its highest level in six months. It increased $16.8
billion in the latest to $177.7 billion on a seasonally adjusted
basis.
On a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, the supply of commercial
paper, which companies use to finance payrolls and inventories,
increased for four weeks in a row. It grew $7.7 billion in the
latest week to $1.029 trillion. This was the highest level since
the week of Nov. 16, 2011 when it stood at $1.031 trillion.
Foreign bank issuance of commercial paper rose for a third
consecutive week on non-seasonally basis. It rose by $1.8
billion to $132.5 billion.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)