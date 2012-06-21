NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. commercial paper
market contracted for a third consecutive week, suggesting less
corporate borrowing due to worries about a global economic
slowdown, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market contracted by
$8.9 billion to $998.2 billion in the week ended June 20 on a
seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data.
But the market size without seasonal adjustments rose $5.6
billion to $994.7 billion.
Foreign banks' commercial paper outstanding increased $2.2
billion in the latest week to $130.3 billion on a non-seasonally
adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)