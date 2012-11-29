NEW YORK Nov 29 The amount of U.S. commercial
paper outstanding grew for a fifth consecutive week, suggesting
short-term borrowing demand from companies to fund inventories,
payrolls and other short-term operations, Federal Reserve data
showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose
$27.8 billion to $1.026 trillion in the week ended Nov. 28,
according to the latest Fed data.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which
some analysts consider a more reliable reading, rose $300
million to $959.4 billion in the latest week.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding rose by $4.1 billion to $188.6 billion.