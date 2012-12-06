NEW YORK Dec 6 The size of the U.S. commercial
paper market expanded a sixth straight week, suggesting
short-term credit demand from companies to fund their operations
and banks to make loans, Federal Reserve data showed on
Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose
$9.9 billion to $1.036 trillion in the week ended Dec. 5,
according to the latest Fed data.
However, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper
outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable
reading, fell $3.9 billion to $955.5 billion in the latest week.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding rose for a third consecutive week, increasing by
$1.1 billion to $126.8 billion.