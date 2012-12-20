NEW YORK Dec 20 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market expanded for an eighth consecutive week, suggesting there is demand for short-term credit for companies to fund their operations and banks to make loans, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $8.9 billion to $1.058 trillion in the week ended Dec. 19, according to the latest Fed data.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading, rose by $6.1 billion to $956.8 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding rose by $6.4 billion to $196.3 billion.