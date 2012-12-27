NEW YORK Dec 27 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market expanded for an ninth consecutive week, suggesting there is demand for short-term credit for companies to fund their operations and banks to make loans, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $7.3 billion to $1.066 trillion in the week ended Dec. 26, according to the latest Fed data.

However, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading, fell by $5.1 billion to $951.7 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding rose by $1.1 billion to $197.5 billion.