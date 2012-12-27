BRIEF-Crown Castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
* Crown castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
NEW YORK Dec 27 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market expanded for an ninth consecutive week, suggesting there is demand for short-term credit for companies to fund their operations and banks to make loans, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $7.3 billion to $1.066 trillion in the week ended Dec. 26, according to the latest Fed data.
However, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading, fell by $5.1 billion to $951.7 billion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding rose by $1.1 billion to $197.5 billion.
* Crown castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
* Highwoods Properties Inc - Has priced a $300 million offering of 3.875% unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement
* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc proposes public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: