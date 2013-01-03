BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says amended its senior credit facility
* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility
NEW YORK Jan 3 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market expanded for a 10th consecutive week, suggesting there is demand for short-term credit for companies to fund their operations and banks to make loans, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $16.2 billion to $1.082 trillion in the week ended Jan. 2, according to the latest Fed data.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading, rose by $3.3 billion to $955.1 billion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding rose by $4.2 billion to $201.6 billion.
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources will sell its 44 percent stake in chemical maker Tronox to focus on its core mining activities and to fund capital commitments, the company said on Wednesday.