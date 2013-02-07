US STOCKS-Wall St rises as investors cheer robust jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Feb 7 The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended Feb. 6, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $13.1 billion to $1.112 trillion in the latest week.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $5.1 billion to $1.067 trillion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $3.3 billion to $248.7 billion.
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
LONDON, March 10 Five euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in what promises to be a busy week of supply ahead. * On Monday, Italy will issue up to 9 billion euros of three-year, seven-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands is scheduled to sell 2-3 billion euros of bond maturing on January 2022. * On Wednesday, Germany will sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds.