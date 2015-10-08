(Adds data, context)
NEW YORK Oct 8 The amount of U.S. commercial
paper posted its biggest weekly increase in nearly seven years
in the latest week, reversing the prior week's steep decline, as
short-term borrowing activities resumed with the start of the
fourth quarter, according to Federal Reserve data released on
Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose
$86.5 billion in the week ended Oct. 7 to $1.044 trillion in the
latest week.
This was the biggest weekly increase since a $100.5 billion
jump in the week of Oct. 29, 2008.
In the previous week, outstanding supply of this short-dated
corporate debt, typically used to finance payrolls and
inventories, fell by $72.9 billion which was the steepest
decline since a $94.2 billion drop in the week ended Jan. 6,
2010.
Analysts have said companies have cut back their commercial
paper issuance at the end of each quarter as banks, money market
mutual funds and other investors buy less private debt to meet
quarter-end capital requirements.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which
some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the
seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the
financial crisis, rose $56.3 billion to $1.048 trillion.
Last week, it fell $64.7 billion.
Interest rates on commercial paper were little changed from
last week.
The borrowing cost on AA-rated commercial paper issued by
financial companies averaged 0.10 percent on Wednesday, while
the average interest rate on AA-rated commercial paper issued by
non-financial companies was 0.12 percent, according to Fed data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)