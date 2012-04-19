(Adds details from latest weekly data)
NEW YORK, April 19 The U.S. commercial paper
market grew in the latest week, suggesting some renewed business
appetite for short-term credit even as U.S. economic growth
seems to be slowing, according to Federal Reserve data released
on Thursday.
In the week ended April 18, commercial paper outstanding
rose $4.2 billion to $932.6 billion on a seasonally adjusted
basis, the Fed said.
The increase reversed the decline in this outstanding
short-term debt seen during the previous two weeks.
On a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, the supply of commercial
paper, which companies use to finance payrolls and inventories,
grew $5.2 billion in the latest week to $1.008 trillion.
While most of the major issuer categories showed growth in
the latest week, commercial paper outstanding from foreign
banks, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, fell for a third
consecutive week. It declined by $1.6 billion to $127.1 billion.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)