BRIEF-Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters for IPO - CNBC, citing DJ
NEW YORK, June 28 The U.S. commercial paper market expanded in the most recent week, suggesting more corporate borrowing after three weeks of decline due to worries about a global economic slowdown, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market expanded by $10.1 billion to $1.008 trillion in the week ended June 27 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data.
But the market size without seasonal adjustments fell by $15.5 billion to $979.2 billion.
Foreign banks' commercial paper outstanding was unchanged in the latest week at $130.3 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp's chief executive, Michael Ward, will retire after more than 14 years in the role, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP tries to shake up the company's board.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 The head of Australia's central bank on Wednesday gave the clearest signal yet that further cuts in interest rates would not be in the national interest as the danger of a debt-fuelled boom and bust was too severe.