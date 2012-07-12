UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
NEW YORK, July 12 The U.S. commercial paper market expanded in the latest week, suggesting more corporate borrowing despite worries about a global economic slowdown, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market expanded by $9.4 billion to $981.9 billion in the week ended July 11 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data. The market had contracted by $35.7 billion the previous week.
The market size without seasonal adjustments also rose, by $24.4 billion to $995.6 billion.
Foreign banks' commercial paper outstanding increased $2.5 billion in the latest week to $130 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
