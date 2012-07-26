(Adds details from latest data)
NEW YORK, July 26 The size of the U.S.
commercial paper market expanded for a third consecutive week,
suggesting a rebound in company loan activity after a steep drop
in early July, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.
Commercial paper outstanding, on a seasonally adjusted
basis, rose $20.1 billion to $1.003 trillion in the week ended
July 25, according to the Fed.
Companies sell these short-term IOUs to raise cash for
payrolls, inventories and other day-to-day operations.
The amount of commercial paper is still below a month
earlier when it was $1.008 trillion.
In the week ended July 4, commercial paper outstanding fell
$35.7 billion.
Excluding seasonal factors, commercial paper outstanding
rose $4.9 billion to $1.006 trillion in the latest week.
Part of the week's increase came from foreign financial
companies whose outstanding supply grew $9.8 billion to $212.3
billion on a seasonally adjusted basis.
On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, foreign financial CP
outstanding grew $4.2 billion to $199.5 billion, the highest
level since the week ended May 30 when it was $204.9 billion.
Commercial paper outstanding from foreign banks in
particular increased $3.4 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted
basis to $133.4 billion, a level not seen the last week of May.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)