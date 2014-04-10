NEW YORK, April 10 The amount of U.S. commercial
paper outstanding rose in the latest week to its highest since
January, signaling growing demand for credit from companies to
finance inventories and payrolls, data from the Federal Reserve
showed on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted U.S. commercial paper outstanding
increased for a third straight week, growing by $4.5 billion in
the week to April 9 to $1.038 trillion, according to central
bank data.
Recent data showed U.S. employers have picked up the pace of
hiring and continued to accumulate inventories, supporting the
view the economy is regaining some of the momentum lost during a
harsh winter.
Higher issuance among non-banks resulted in the week's
increase in CP outstanding.
Seasonally adjusted levels of this short-term debt from
non-financial companies rose for a fourth consecutive week. It
grew by $7.8 billion to $274.8 billion in the latest week.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which
some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the
seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the
financial crisis, rose $7.9 billion to $1.049 trillion, which
was the highest since late February.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial
paper outstanding rose $2.6 billion to $261.6 billion, while
domestic financial CP slipped $400 million to $285.3 billion.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)