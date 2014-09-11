(Adds details from latest data)

NEW YORK, Sept 11 The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding grew to its highest in two months in the latest week, suggesting credit demand from companies to finance inventories and payrolls, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $3.2 billion to $1.051 trillion in the latest week, which was the highest since the $1.054 trillion in the July 2 week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, rose $1.8 billion to $1.039 trillion. Last week's non-seasonally adjusted level was the lowest since mid-January.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $5.1 billion to $233.9 billion, while foreign non-financial commercial paper supply dipped $100 million to $66.1 billion.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding from U.S. companies, on the other hand, grew in the latest week.

Domestic non-financial commercial paper supply rose $6.7 billion to $226.6 billion, while domestic financial commercial paper rose $6.6 billion to $281.1 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong)