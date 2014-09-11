(Adds details from latest data)
NEW YORK, Sept 11 The amount of U.S. commercial
paper outstanding grew to its highest in two months in the
latest week, suggesting credit demand from companies to finance
inventories and payrolls, Federal Reserve data showed on
Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose
$3.2 billion to $1.051 trillion in the latest week, which was
the highest since the $1.054 trillion in the July 2 week.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which
some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the
seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the
financial crisis, rose $1.8 billion to $1.039 trillion. Last
week's non-seasonally adjusted level was the lowest since
mid-January.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial
paper outstanding fell $5.1 billion to $233.9 billion, while
foreign non-financial commercial paper supply dipped $100
million to $66.1 billion.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding from
U.S. companies, on the other hand, grew in the latest week.
Domestic non-financial commercial paper supply rose $6.7
billion to $226.6 billion, while domestic financial commercial
paper rose $6.6 billion to $281.1 billion.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)