NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday and Treasuries futures slipped as worries about an
imminent Western military strike against Syria ebbed.
Investors proved reluctant to buy riskier assets last week
on fears the United States and other nations might hit at Syria
to punish that country's government for the use of chemical
weapons.
The geopolitical uncertainty contributed to steep losses in
August, which marked the worst month for the S&P 500
since May 2012. Yields for benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries
retreated from two-year highs, as well, fueled by a
safety bid.
But with U.S. President Barack Obama this weekend saying he
would seek congressional approval before a strike, therefore
delaying any potential action, some measure of risk appetite
returned.
"Currently there's a bit of a relief trade at play as the
Syrian situation has been put on hold at least for the next week
or so as congressional approval for action is sought," said Ian
Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.
"The situation is in a bit of a holding pattern until then,"
he added.
S&P 500 futures rose 16.5 points. Dow Jones
industrial average futures added 117 points and Nasdaq
100 futures rose 35.5 points.
Prices for U.S. 10-year Treasuries futures also
slipped, suggesting yields on benchmark U.S. government debt
could resume their climb soon.
U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday,
but futures on U.S. assets continued to trade.