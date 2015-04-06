* Fed's Dudley says U.S. rate outlook uncertain
* U.S. service sector index slips in March
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Monday, giving up gains from the previous session after an
unexpectedly weaker nonfarm payrolls report that might have
pushed out the timing of an interest rate increase from the
Federal Reserve.
Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year and two-year notes inched
up from two-month lows, but the trend remained negative given
the uncertain interest rate outlook. Bond yields move inversely
to prices.
"We had a big rally last Friday after the jobs report, so
this is just the fading of that rally," said David Keeble,
global head of interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole in New
York.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a voting member on
the Federal Open Market Committee, struck a dovish tone on
Monday, saying the U.S. central bank will need to "determine
whether the softness in the March labor market report evident on
Friday foreshadows a more substantial slowing in the labor
market than I currently anticipate."
His remarks briefly pulled up prices of Treasuries and
pushed yields lower by half a basis point.
Monday's data on the U.S. service sector in March,
meanwhile, showed a slight dip to 56.5, in line with market
expectations, although the current reading was the lowest level
in three months.
The employment index was a bright spot, however, hitting its
highest mark since October.
The gain in the employment index was noteworthy, given
Friday's soft U.S. jobs data.
"Overall, it was an as-expected release with little new
information to shift the broader understanding on the economic
outlook," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at
CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Yields inched higher following the data.
In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury prices
were last down 9/32 to yield 1.867 percent, from
1.845 percent late on Friday. U.S. two-year notes
were unchanged with a yield of 0.488 percent.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices fell 27/32 to
yield 2.526 percent, compared with 2.492 percent late on Friday.
CRT said volume in the Treasury market was light with cash
trading at 40 percent of the 10-day moving-average. Five-year
notes were the most active issue, taking a 34 percent market
share while 10-year issues were a distant second at 22 percent.
