NEW YORK Aug 27 The value of equities investors
bought on U.S. exchanges with borrowed money fell 3.1 percent in
July to a four month low, data from the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority showed on Thursday.
Margin debt accounts totaled $530.74 billion in July, the
lowest since March, compared with $547.96 billion in June. It
was the sixth straight month the figure was above half a
trillion dollars.
Margin debt is one way to measure how much risk hedge funds
and other large investors are taking to enhance their returns
through the use of borrowed cash. Extremely high readings are
seen as a gauge of overly bullish sentiment.
The figure hit a record high of $549.96 billion in April.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)