NEW YORK May 31 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt yields jumped in May as signs of an improving domestic economy spurred worries the U.S. Federal Reserve might taper its bond purchases later this year.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields jumped 46 basis points in May, its biggest single-month rise since December 2010, according to Reuters data late on Friday.

The 30-year Treasury yield climbed nearly 40 basis points for its largest one-month jump since December 2009.