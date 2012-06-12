NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. prime money market funds
trimmed their holdings of euro zone bank debt in May due to
contagion worries from Spain's problem banks and Greece's
possible exit from the euro zone, which could deepen the
region's debt crisis, a report from JPMorgan Securities released
on Tuesday showed.
Prime money market funds lowered their euro zone debt
holdings by $7 billion in May, following a $14 billion increase
in April.
May's decrease reduced their total exposure to euro zone
banks to $199 billion, although it is still up $45 billion since
the beginning of the year, according to J.P. Morgan's latest
monthly analysis of prime money funds' holdings.
Unlike Treasuries-only money market funds, prime money funds
may invest in riskier short-term bank debt in an attempt to
obtain higher yields.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)