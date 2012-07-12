NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. prime money market funds cut back on their holdings of euro zone bank debt in June on nagging worries about contagion from the debt crisis in the euro zone, a report from JPMorgan Securities released on Thursday showed.

Prime money market funds pared their euro zone debt holdings by $47 billion in June after a $7 billion reduction in May.

The latest decrease reduced their total exposure to euro zone banks to $152 billion, according to J.P. Morgan's latest monthly analysis of prime money funds' holdings.

On a year-to-date basis, the funds' combined euro zone holdings were down $2 billion.

Unlike Treasuries-only money market funds, prime money funds may invest in riskier short-term bank debt in an attempt to obtain higher yields.

But prime funds have turned defensive in this risk-averse climate, favoring perceived safer debt from Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States.

Their non-European exposure grew $13 billion in June to $581 billion, according to JPMorgan. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)