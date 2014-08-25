US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as rate hike looms large
March 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Aug 25 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting a new intraday record amid corporate merger activity and as hopes grew for more monetary stimulus in European markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.67 points or 0.38 percent, to 17,065.89, the S&P 500 gained 8.29 points or 0.42 percent, to 1,996.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.17 points or 0.58 percent, to 4,564.72. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
March 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.
* Futures: Dow up 10 pts, S&P up 0.75 pts, Nasdaq down 0.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 13 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors braced for an action-packed week headlined by an all-but-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.