NEW YORK Aug 25 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting a new intraday record amid corporate merger activity and as hopes grew for more monetary stimulus in European markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.67 points or 0.38 percent, to 17,065.89, the S&P 500 gained 8.29 points or 0.42 percent, to 1,996.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.17 points or 0.58 percent, to 4,564.72. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)