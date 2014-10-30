Las Vegas sports gambler to face trial on insider trading charges
NEW YORK, March 13 Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters is expected to go to trial Monday on charges that he made more than $40 million through insider trading.
NEW YORK Oct 30 The New York Stock Exchange said on Thursday it had experienced a critical issue with the publishing and receiving of trades and quotes on the NYSE and NYSE MKT.
The Exchange said the problems were due to an issue with the National Market System securities information processor. Within 10 minutes of the initial notification, the exchange released a statement that said the issue had been resolved. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
JERUSALEM, March 13 Chipmaker Intel has agreed to buy Israeli technology firm Mobileye for $14-$15 billion dollars, according to TheMarker, one of Israel's leading financial newspapers.
LONDON, March 13 The Indian rupee hit 15-month highs on forward markets on Monday after regional elections confirmed the government's grip on power, while other emerging market currencies also firmed as the dollar and U.S. yields slipped from multi-week highs.