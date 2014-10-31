NEW YORK Oct 31 No trades were broken or
adjusted when a hardware failure on Thursday interrupted the
flow of quotes and last sale price at the five stock and options
exchanges operated by the group that oversees the New York Stock
Exchange, a spokesman said Friday.
The hardware failure impacted data feeds for about half an
hour at the NYSE Group's primary data center in Mahwah, New
Jersey, forcing the unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc
to switch to its back-up recovery center in Chicago.
The processing of quotes and trade reports resumed at Mahwah
on Friday, said NYSE spokesman Eric Ryan. There were no adjusted
or broken trades because of Thursday's incident, he said.
NYSE offered no further details of what caused the data
feeds to experience difficulties in publishing and receiving
trade and quote information.
The incident affected all securities information processors
that are managed by SIAC, a unit of NYSE Group. The data systems
gained notoriety because of a three-hour trading halt in
Nasdaq-listed shares in August 2013, which prompted the
Securities and Exchange Commission to demand greater resiliency
of the "SIPs."
The operating and advisory committees meet quarterly with
the SEC to review SIP performance and discuss policy matters,
NYSE says on its Web site.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Gunna Dickson)