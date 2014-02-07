* U.S. rates futures rise on weak January jobs data
* Traders see less chance of July 2015 rate increase-CME
* Fed rate hike view pushed out to third-quarter 2015
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. short-term interest rates
futures rose on Friday, erasing earlier losses, after a much
weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report for January raised
expectations the Federal Reserve would leave policy rates near
zero for longer than previously thought.
The U.S. Labor Department said domestic employers added
113,000 workers last month, fewer than the 185,000 forecast of
analysts polled by Reuters. The jobless rate dipped to 6.6
percent from December's 6.7 percent, as expected.
Some traders had speculated about a hiring rebound in
January after a surprisingly small payroll gain in December.
"It was a huge disappointment to traders who were short,"
said Alex Manzara, vice president of institutional sales at R.J.
O'Brien and Associates in Chicago.
The rise in federal funds futures suggested traders reckoned
it is less likely that the U.S. central bank would hike the
overnight interbank rate at its July 2015 policy meeting. They
now expected a rate hike would more likely occur in the third
quarter of 2015.
Eurodollar futures, which gauge traders' expectation on
funding costs between banks, turned higher in the wake of the
unexpectedly weak January payroll figure. Eurodollar contracts
for delivery in 2016 to 2019 were up anywhere from 5 basis
points to 7.5 basis points.
While the latest payrolls report cooled expectations for a
Fed rate hike in the first half of 2015, it was not enough to
reset the outlook on the Fed's planned end of its bond-purchase
stimulus this year.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher downplayed the role of
the January jobs data in causing the central bank to slow its
tapering of its third round of quantitative easing. The Fed cut
its monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities to $65 billion in February, down $10 billion from
January. It first began tapering last month with a $10 billion
reduction to $75 billion.
The July 2015 fed funds contract last traded at
99.705, up 1.5 basis points from Thursday's close. It erased an
earlier decline of 1.5 basis points before the release of the
government's January jobs data.
This implied traders see a 53 percent chance of the Fed
raising the fed funds rate, which it influences through open
market operations, at its July 2015 policy meeting, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program which calculates the traders'
expectations on changes to the Fed's policy rate.
Their outlook of a July 2015 rate increase briefly fell to
49 percent before retracing higher.
The implied probability of a July 2015 rate hike was 58
percent on Thursday.
In the meantime, the Sept 2015 fed funds contract was
up 3 basis points at 99.615. This suggested a 65 percent chance
of a Fed rate hike, down from 69 percent on Thursday.