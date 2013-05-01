US STOCKS-Wall St ends up slightly; energy shares rebound
March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.
NEW YORK May 1 U.S. stocks extended declines late on Wednesday, with indexes down 1 percent as the Federal Reserve's decision to stand pat on its current monetary stimulus was not able to offset weak economic figures and several lackluster earnings reports.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 146.16 points, or 0.98 percent, to 14,693.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 15.57 points, or 0.97 percent, to 1,582.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 30.96 points, or 0.93 percent, to 3,297.83.
March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.
NEW YORK, March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end with slight gains on Thursday, a day ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report.
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target