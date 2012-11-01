NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. stocks added to gains on Thursday, with major indexes up more than 1 percent after bullish jobs and consumer confidence data lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 167.49 points, or 1.28 percent, to 13,263.95. The S&P 500 gained 15.09 points, or 1.07 percent, to 1,427.25. The Nasdaq Composite added 41.97 points, or 1.41 percent, to 3,019.20.