NEW YORK May 2 U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the S&P 500 at a fresh intraday high and briefly up 1 percent after strong job market data and on hopes a rate cut by the European Central Bank will help shore up the euro zone economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 122.09 points or 0.83 percent, to 14,823.04, the S&P 500 gained 15.35 points or 0.97 percent, to 1,598.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.67 points or 1.35 percent, to 3,343.79.

The S&P 500 earlier hit 1,598.46, its record intraday level.