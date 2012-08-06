NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. stocks extended gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite up 1 percent to touch 3,000 as traders remained optimistic that the European Central Bank would follow through on its plan to lower borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.64 points, or 0.63 percent, to 13,178.81. The S&P 500 Index added 8.16 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,399.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 32.29 points, or 1.09 percent, to 3,000.19. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)