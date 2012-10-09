NEW YORK Oct 9 The Nasdaq Composite fell 1 percent in morning trading on Tuesday, pressured by declines in shares of Apple, Microsoft, Intel and Oracle.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.39 points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,540.26. The S&P 500 dropped 7.30 points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,448.58. The Nasdaq Composite lost 38.17 points, or 1.23 percent, to 3,074.19.

Intel fell 2.7 percent to $21.89 after Sanford Bernstein cut the chipmaker to an "underperform" rating.